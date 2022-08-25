You need to know the rules before you go out hunting your first deer. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering free webinars for new hunters again next week. The second of several educational hunting webinars is scheduled for 7:00 p-m next Wednesday. People can learn about hunting, fishing, and trapping. Each episode features guest speaker sharing their experiences about getting started. The videos can be found on the Wisconsin D-N-R YouTube channel. Hunting season dates, rules, and regulations, harvest quotas, and more can be found on the agency’s website.