The Wisconsin Department of Public Health says most patients with coronavirus will recover. The state has tested more than one thousand people. Doctor Ryan Westergaard with the D-H-S says most of the patients who are sick with the virus will recover fully. Westergaard says doctors and hospitals are prepared to treat the virus, but there is a limit to the number of available hospital beds. Wisconsin has 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus and they are located in 11 of the state’s 72 counties.