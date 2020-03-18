Wisconsin DHS: Most Patients Will Recover From Coronavirus
The Wisconsin Department of Public Health says most patients with coronavirus will recover. The state has tested more than one thousand people. Doctor Ryan Westergaard with the D-H-S says most of the patients who are sick with the virus will recover fully. Westergaard says doctors and hospitals are prepared to treat the virus, but there is a limit to the number of available hospital beds. Wisconsin has 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus and they are located in 11 of the state’s 72 counties.
