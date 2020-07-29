The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) kicked off the week with a distribution of the following shared revenue and property tax credit payments to counties, municipalities, school districts, technical colleges and special districts.

 

JULY 2020 – SHARED REVENUE AND PROPERTY TAX CREDIT DISTRIBUTIONS

First Dollar Credit

$149,415,365.19

County-Municipal Aid

$105,901,822.28

Utility Aid

$10,413,293.76

Expenditure Restraint

$59,311,699.61

School Levy Tax Credit

$940,000,000.03

Video Service Provider Aid

$5,000,000.00

Exempt Computer Aid

$98,047,058.69

TOTAL JULY DISTRIBUTION

$1,368,089,239.56

 

Wisconsin has a long history of sharing state revenues with local governments.  State revenue sharing began in 1911 with the enactment of the state income tax and evolved over the years from a return-to-origins basis to a need-based system.  More information on shared revenue can be found here

 