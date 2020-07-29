Wisconsin Department of Revenue distributes just under $1.4 billion in shared revenue to local governments, schools, tech colleges and special districts
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) kicked off the week with a distribution of the following shared revenue and property tax credit payments to counties, municipalities, school districts, technical colleges and special districts.
|
JULY 2020 – SHARED REVENUE AND PROPERTY TAX CREDIT DISTRIBUTIONS
|
First Dollar Credit
|
$149,415,365.19
|
County-Municipal Aid
|
$105,901,822.28
|
Utility Aid
|
$10,413,293.76
|
Expenditure Restraint
|
$59,311,699.61
|
School Levy Tax Credit
|
$940,000,000.03
|
Video Service Provider Aid
|
$5,000,000.00
|
Exempt Computer Aid
|
$98,047,058.69
|
TOTAL JULY DISTRIBUTION
|
$1,368,089,239.56
Wisconsin has a long history of sharing state revenues with local governments. State revenue sharing began in 1911 with the enactment of the state income tax and evolved over the years from a return-to-origins basis to a need-based system. More information on shared revenue can be found here.
