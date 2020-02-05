Assembly Democrats want to increase the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour in Wisconsin. Representative Melissa Sargent of Madison says her bill would raise the state minimum wage for “our hardworking friends and neighbors” over a five-year period. Sargent said “we believe our economy should work for all of us, not just the top 1 percent, and that our communities are stronger when we’re independent of the government, not dependent upon it.” Twenty-four states will see their minimum wage go up this year. A similar bill was introduced last year but did not pass the Republican-controlled legislature.