Wisconsin Dells High School on High Alert for Bed Bugs
Students and parents at Wisconsin Dells High School are on the look-out for bed bugs. School administrators say they are being extra vigilant after finding a live bed bug in the school library last week. Principal Hugh Gaston says they closed the library and sprayed for the bugs. Gaston thinks they got them all, but says everyone is on alert to make sure none of the little bugs escaped or spread to other parts of the school.
Comments are closed.