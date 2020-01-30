Wisconsin Dairy Farmers Happy To See USMCA Signed
Wisconsin dairy farmers and cheese-makers are happy the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico is almost finalized. President Donald Trump signed the agreement Wednesday. The Wisconsin Dairy Business Association says markets will be opened up for milk and cheese by the U-S-M-C-A. That could help farmers in the state who have been struggling for years. Government leaders in Canada have to ratify the three-nation agreement for it to go into effect.
