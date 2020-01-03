Wisconsin dairy farmers know that 2020 has to be a better year than the one still visible in the rear-view mirror. The state lost 773 dairy herds in 2019, an increase of more than 100 from the year before that. Farmers are hoping the U-S-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement helps and they are pinning some hopes on the president’s promise to sign phase one of a trade deal with China January 15th. The numbers show that small farms are disappearing. In 1930, there were 11-billion pounds of milk production from 150-thousand farms. The most recent measurement finds current production at 30-billion pounds of milk from just eight-thousand farms.