Wisconsin Congressman Wants Answers About Future Of China Trade
A veteran Wisconsin congressman is asking for answers about the future of trade with China. Democratic Congressman Ron Kind sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Tuesday. Kind wants to know about the next phase of trade negotiations with China. He says if the Trump administration isn’t going to provide more aid for farmers, it must give more details about the trade picture. Kind says Wisconsin farmers haven’t benefited from the Phase One trade agreement.
Comments are closed.