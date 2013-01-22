Doctors at U-W Health in Madison report more kids tested positive for the flu in the last week than in the entire flu season to this point. The hospital reports 125 pediatric patients tested positive. Statewide, 10 times as many kids have tested positive – 821 – for flu, compared to last year. A Milwaukee child died from flu complications last week – the third death of the current flu season. Adults are getting sick, too. State officials say 929 adults tested positive, compared to 198 at this time last year.