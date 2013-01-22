If your teenager is going to operate a boat on a Wisconsin lake, he or she may need to get a license soon. State lawmakers discussed a plan to change the law for young boaters. As it stands now, kids as young as 10 years old can operate a boat with no training. One of the reasons for the new law is to make things safer when adults have too much to drink. The Department of Natural Resources says having new safety regulations for young boaters might reduce the number of tickets issued to adults.