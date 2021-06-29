Wisconsin Birth Certificates To Become Gender Neutral In July
Wisconsin birth certificates will become gender-neutral in July. A new option will allow parents to avoid having to distinguish themselves as mothers or fathers when completing the forms. The new birth certificates will include a so-called “parent-parent field.” To distinguish between the parents, those certificates will specify the “parent giving birth.” They will be available starting Thursday. The change comes as the Evers administration includes more gender-neutral language in Wisconsin state forms.
