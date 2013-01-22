State agriculture inspectors are trying to prevent an invasive pest from entering Wisconsin’s woods on your Christmas trees or wreaths. It’s called elongate hemlock scale (EHS), and it will look like little brown spots on the underside of evergreen branches. Brian Kuhn with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says if you see those spots – you can burn them or put them in municipal trash so the pests don’t get into our environment. Kuhn says they’re trying to stop E-H-S from making its way to Wisconsin from the East Coast where it’s already harming forests. An infested stock of fir trees, wreaths and decor came from suppliers in North Carolina.