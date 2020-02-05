Wisconsin ACT Scores Declining Statewide
The Wisconsin Policy Forum reports statewide A-C-T scores for high school juniors are dropping in nearly all categories. The A-C-T is a critical qualifier for college enrollment. The study finds only 29 percent of test takers are meeting the readiness standard in math and only 31 percent in science. To complete the disappointing results, less than half of all students are meeting the levels considered necessary to be ready for college in English proficiency.
