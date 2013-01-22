The court fight over Wisconsin’s voter rolls is a step closer to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the group who started the case, on Friday asked the Supreme Court to hear arguments. A judge in Ozaukee County ordered the Wisconsin Election Commission to remove 234 thousand people from the state’s voting system because they have moved or not answered questions about their address. The Election Commission has refused to honor that order. WILL says the Supreme Court needs to step-in to stop the Election Commission from drawing-out the case for years.