WEDC Offering $400 Million in COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
Small businesses can now apply for more than 400-million dollars in grants from the latest federal COVID relief funding. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation secretary Missy Hughes says the five-thousand-dollar checks will do a lot of work in local communities. The application deadline is June 7th. The grants are expected to help as many as 84-thousand businesses that have gross revenue between ten-thousand and seven-million dollars.
