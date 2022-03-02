Wearing Masks Becomes Optional For Most State Employees
Wearing masks is going to become optional for most state employees starting today (Tuesday). New guidance from the Department of Administration says masks can be worn by those not experiencing symptoms of illness, but they’re not required inside state facilities. W-M-T-V reports employees of the Corrections, Health Services, and Veterans Affairs departments will still be required to wear the face coverings – along with those who work in care facilities – until at least April 1st.
