Wautoma is back to normal after a Thursday morning gas leak forced the evacuation of the Waushara County Courthouse, the library, and most downtown businesses. Alliant Energy cut off power to the area and several streets were closed. Emergency responders were called after a private contractor hit a main gas line while digging at about 11:15 a-m. Some of the businesses reopened and traffic was moving on the roads by 3:00 p-m. No injuries were reported. Wautoma police and Waushara County Emergency Management are investigating.