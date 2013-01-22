Authorities in Waushara County have identified the driver who hit and killed a six-year-old girl waiting for a school bus Monday morning. Witnesses say 76-year-old Carl Mullenix was driving his pickup on the road’s shoulder on the right side of the bus when he struck the victim and her four-year-old sister. The victim’s name isn’t being released due to her age. The younger girl was treated at a hospital and has returned home. The school bus was stopped at the time with its flashing lights activated.