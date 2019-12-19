On December 16th, 2019 at 1148am, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call, reporting a single vehicle crash on State Highway 27, south of Tainter Hollow Rd, in the town of Franklin. 18-year-old Colton J. Fox from rural Viroqua was driving his 2003 Dodge Neon, south on State Highway 27. Cox was adjusting some audio equipment and drifted off the right side of the road. Cox overcorrected crossing over the centerline and entering the ditch and striking a tree. Cox was trapped in the vehicle and required extrication by the Viroqua Fire Department. Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance treated Cox on scene and requested Gundersen Air. Cox was transported via Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health Systems of Lacrosse with non-life-threatening injuries. Assisting on scene was the Viroqua Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and Gundersen Air.