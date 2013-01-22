On December 21st, 2019 at approximately 5:15 PM a single vehicle rollover occurred on State Highway 56 just east of County Road S in the Town of Liberty. Larry Hooker, age 64 of Viola was traveling eastbound on State Highway 56 when his pickup truck hit a patch of ice, entered the ditch, and rolled over. Passenger Linda Hooker, age 72 of Viola was transported by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with the incident was the Viola Fire Department and Viola Ambulance service.