Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence are making a campaign stop in La Crosse County next month. Pence and his wife will appear at a March 5th “Women for Trump” event at a hotel in Onalaska. The Pence’s are also scheduled to speak that night at a rally across the border in St. Paul. The vice president was in Madison last month for a school choice event at the State Capitol. The Trump-Pence ticket won Wisconsin by less than 23-thousand votes in 2016.