A Veteran from Wisconsin Rapids tested positive for the Corona Virus. The patient was an out-patient at the Tomah VA, Wisconsin Rapids out-patient clinic. A clinic spokesperson said the risk to other patients and care providers is low because the vet was sent home last Friday for self-isolation. No information is being released about the veteran. The clinic said it is screening staff and veterans who have symptoms of a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Any individuals known to be at risk of contracting COVID-19 are immediately isolated.