A single-vehicle crash occurred Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020 at approximately 2:15 PM, in the town of Webster. Donald L. Bell, age 33, of rural La Farge, WI was operating a Chrysler Sebring convertible northbound on Salem Ridge Road. The vehicle crested a knoll just south of the 4-way intersection with East Salem Ridge Road, Smart Hollow Road, and Bloomingdale Road. The vehicle continued straight onto Bloomingdale Road and met an oncoming, southbound vehicle in the intersection. Bell reported steering slightly and lost control. The vehicle spun around and went off the right (east) side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled down an embankment, struck a fence, and overturned also striking a tree. The vehicle came to rest upright. Bell was wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries. Bell was transported by La Farge Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua, WI where he was treated and released. Assisting at the scene were the La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.