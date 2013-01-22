On September 15, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a rollover accident on Bickel Road between Highway 82 and Maple Ridge Road, in the town of Stark. Richard Milonczyk, age 81 was traveling south on Bickel Rd in his SUV pulling a small utility trailer. Milonczyk’s vehicle went into the ditch and overturned. Richard and his passenger Lois Milonczyk became trapped inside the vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office the Milonczyk’s laid inside the vehicle for a period of time before being found by a passing motorist.

The Lafarge Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated both occupants out of the overturned vehicle. Lois Milonczyk was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by LaFarge EMS to be checked out. Richard Milonczyk was checked out at the scene by LaFarge EMS and refused medical transport.

The Milonczyk’s were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.