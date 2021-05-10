On May 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a 2-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of State Highway 27/County Road J in the Town of Franklin.

It was determined that a vehicle operated by Rosann M. Talbot, age 58, of Milwaukee, had been driving on County Road J approaching the intersection with State Highway 27. A vehicle operated by, a minor from Ferryville, was travelling northbound on State Highway 27. Talbot’s vehicle pulled out onto State Highway 27 and was struck on the driver’s side by the minor’s vehicle. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene.

It was determined that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Talbot had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Viroqua Fire Department. Both drivers were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua by Tri State Ambulance.

This accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.