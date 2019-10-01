On January 22, 2021 at approximately 6:30am, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 27 near Erickson Lane, Town of Christiana.

The accident occurred when a light truck, operated by Kelten Pfaff, of Sparta, was south bound on State Highway 27. The Pfaff vehicle encountered a slippery spot on the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and was struck by a north bound vehicle. The Pfaff vehicle came to rest on its side in the north bound ditch of State Highway 27.

The driver of the north bound vehicle, Jed Domke, of Viroqua, was not injured as a result of the accident. The Domke vehicle remained in the north bound lane of traffic on State Highway 27. Both Parties were wearing their seatbelts, and there was airbag deployment in the Domke vehicle.