Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: On July 20, 2020 at approximately 08:35am a one vehicle crash occurred on County Road P East of Wang Ridge Road. Bernald O Dolan age 85 of rural La Farge was East bound on County Road P, when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge. The vehicle came to rest facing south, blocking both lanes of traffic. Bernald was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.