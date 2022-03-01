A business professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison says he believes gas prices will hit four-dollars-a-gallon in Wisconsin due to the conflict in Ukraine. T-M-J-4 reports Moses Altsech says things are likely to get worse while the situation continues. Altsech says the more severe the world’s response is to Russia the more severe the consequences will be closer to home. He says sometimes something like four-dollar-a-gallon gas is “the price you pay to stand up to thugs.” It’s not just gas. Many other household products could see rapidly rising prices.