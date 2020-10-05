U-S Senator Ron Johnson says he is asymptomatic and is feeling healthy, despite testing positive for COVID-19. The Wisconsin Republican had just emerged from a self-quarantine after he had been exposed to a person with the virus. Johnson tested positive Friday, the same day it was announced the president, first lay, several members of the White House staff, and several prominent Republican senators had also tested positive. Johnson says he will keep working while he is in isolation. He had attended a Friday fundraiser in Ozaukee County, but he says he wore a mask at the event, stood far away from others in attendance, and took the mask off only when he gave a speech.