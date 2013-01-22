Officials at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse are suspending undergraduate classes for two weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Face-coverings are required on all campus property, indoor and outdoor, and an existing shelter-in-place order has been expanded. State health officials confirmed a record 15-hundred-82 new positive test results Sunday. In-person instruction was already suspended for two weeks at the Madison campus. In La Crosse, classes are scheduled to resume September 28th.