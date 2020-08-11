Investment to Help 70 Businesses and Create or Save 180 Jobs

Wisconsin State Director Frank Frassetto announced today that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $866,000 with 13 partner organizations in Wisconsin to help rural businesses create jobs

and increase economic opportunities.

“These grants will strengthen the economic fabric of our rural small towns and communities by providing capital to small and emerging businesses,” said Frassetto. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Wisconsin in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

USDA is awarding the grants through the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program. Recipients may use the funds to provide technical assistance, training and job-creation activities to small rural businesses. The following are examples of four projects being funded under today’s announcement in Southern Wisconsin.

• UW Board of Regents will use a $48,000 grant to provide technical assistance to small and emerging businesses in the City of Whitewater. This is the 2nd year that this Agency has been participating in Rural Development business programs and this year’s award proposes to assist six businesses, save nine jobs and create four jobs.

• WI Community Action Program Association Inc will use a $99,000 grant to

provide technical assistance to small businesses in rural areas throughout 28 counties in Wisconsin. Assistance will increase consulting services to start or expand businesses by providing help with feasibility studies, business planning, financial analysis, marketing strategies, implementation planning and loan search. The grantee will partner with six other Community Action Agencies for consulting services. This is the 3rd year that this Agency has been participating in Rural Development business programs and this year’s award proposes to assist eleven businesses and retain or create ten jobs.

• WI Economic Development Corp will use a $79,000 grant to provide technical assistance to small businesses through 92 communities in rural Wisconsin through the organization’s Main Street Program and Community Connect Program. Assistance includes workshops, webinars and roundtable discussions in addition to one-on-one merchandising or business management consultant assistance to 10 businesses on a rotating basis. This is the 2nd year that this Agency has been participating in Rural Development business programs and this year’s award proposes to help create ten new jobs.

• Easter Seals of WI Inc will use a $32,000 grant to provide technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs with disabilities across 16 counties in Wisconsin. The grantee will work one-on-one to create feasibility studies and business plans for these individuals. This is the 7th year that this Agency has been participating in Rural Development business programs and this year’s award proposes to assist three businesses and create three jobs.



USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit

www.rd.usda.gov/wi