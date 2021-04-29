Wisconsin drivers may find their gas station doesn’t have any fuel this summer. It’s not a lack of crude oil or refined product – there’s a shortage of truck drivers. The National Tank Truck Carriers Association says up to 25-percent of tank trucks are parked right now due to a lack of qualified drivers. Tanker truck drivers require special certification and several weeks of specialized training. Many drivers left the business last year when the pandemic caused the demand for gasoline to drop sharply. At the same time, many driver schools closed their doors and they still aren’t meeting the demand.