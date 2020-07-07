Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee Craig Thompson today announced more than $160 million in transportation aid for local governments as part of the governor’s 2019-21 biennial budget. Local governments will receive quarterly payments this week totaling $160,249,246



The local assistance increase is part of more than $465 million in new funding for transportation projects included in the governor’s 2019-2020 state budget, the largest dedication of new, ongoing revenue to the transportation fund in a generation.



For calendar year 2020, local governments will receive more than $505 million in general transportation aids financial assistance to support transportation related projects. This is a ten percent increase over calendar year 2019 allocations.



