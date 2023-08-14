On Friday night, August 4th, 2023, at approximately 10:00 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a call of an incident involving a toy wagon on Indian Creek Road, south of Dutch Hollow Road, rural La Farge, WI, in the town of Whitestown.

Marvin L. Miller, age 17; a male juvenile, age 12; and Ervin J. Miller, age 20, all of rural La Farge, WI were riding a toy wagon downhill, on Indian Creek Road. The wagon went off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree ejecting all three occupants down a steep embankment.

Although injured himself, Ervin J. Miller was able to go for help and he sought medical treatment the following day at Neighborhood Family Clinic.

The juvenile male was transported by La Farge Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua, WI, and later transferred to UW-Madison.

Marvin L. Miller was seriously injured. Extensive life-saving measures were exhausted and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the La Farge Fire Department, La Farge Ambulance, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and Gundersen Air.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Vernon County Coroner’s Office.