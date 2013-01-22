Tourism Businesses Can Apply For $8M In Stimulus Grants
Businesses involved in Wisconsin’s tourism industry can apply for eight million dollars in stimulus grants. The money is meant to help those interests resume their business operations and restore economic activity stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s tourism has been one of the industries impacted the most – following a record-setting year in 2019. Applications can be filed online through Monday, September 28th, at 4:00 p-m. The grants will be announced next month.
Comments are closed.