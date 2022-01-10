Interim U-W System President Tommy Thompson will resign his post in March. In a letter to Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds, Thompson said he took in interim position with the understanding he was needed, and that it would be temporary. Wisconsin’s longest serving governor was brought aboard in July 2020 after a failed search to find a replacement for the retiring President Ray Cross. In his letter, Thompson noted the regents will soon identify a candidate to become the full-time president. Manydeeds said in a statement that Thompson’s leadership has helped carry us through a pandemic and set the standard for managing a crisis. He called Thompson a “relentless champion of the University of Wisconsin.”