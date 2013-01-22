Authorities in western Wisconsin are looking for the suspects in an S-U-V who stole an A-T-M from the Ashley Furniture plant in Arcadia. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the light blue 2002 to 2009 Kia Sorento on their Facebook page. Investigators say the suspects entered the plant 4 cafeteria Monday morning and one person loaded an A-T-M on a dolly and took it to the vehicle. Witnesses were unable to take down the license plate of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Arcadia police or the Trempealeau County sheriff.