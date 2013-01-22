Despite its reputation as one of the “drunkest” states in the nation, Wisconsin isn’t number-one when it comes to drunk driving arrests. The Badger State stumbles in at number-10. Wisconsin law enforcement agencies say – despite the surprising statistic, drunk driving is still a major problem. It is blamed for causing 159 traffic deaths last year, along with more than three-thousand injuries. State health officials estimate excessive drinking costs each of us 780 dollars every year due to the money spent on law enforcement, incarceration and health care. South Dakota tops the list.