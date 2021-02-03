Summerfest in Milwaukee is moving from June to September this year due to COVID-19. Organizers say the two-month delay will allow more time for health care providers to distribute the coronavirus vaccine. The big music festival will run three straight weekends – September 2nd through 4th, the 9th through 11th, and 16th to 18th. Valid general admission tickets can be redeemed for the September dates. Summerfest 2020 was canceled during the pandemic.