Summerfest in Milwaukee Postponed Until September
Summerfest in Milwaukee is moving from June to September this year due to COVID-19. Organizers say the two-month delay will allow more time for health care providers to distribute the coronavirus vaccine. The big music festival will run three straight weekends – September 2nd through 4th, the 9th through 11th, and 16th to 18th. Valid general admission tickets can be redeemed for the September dates. Summerfest 2020 was canceled during the pandemic.
