Pointing out that suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people, Governor Tony Evers signed a bill Monday which would require suicide hotline resources to be listed on student I-Ds. A student at Wausau West High School committed suicide last year and a parent from the school came up with the idea. The student I-Ds will also include state and national level phone numbers for resources. If a student calls one of the numbers the school won’t be notified – making it more likely the resources might be used.