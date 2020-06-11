Wisconsin farmers are starting to see the financial assistance available through the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program (CFAP) make it to their pocketbooks.

Wisconsin’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director, Sandy Chalmers, tells the Midwest Farm Report that the state ranks second in overall funds administered so far.

Chalmers says that county offices have been overwhelmed with applications and inquiries about the funds, but are managing to get things processed despite working remotely. She also noted that they’re seeing more beef producers and hog operators applying for the funds due to the major market disruption they’ve experienced. Many of those producers may be dealing with FSA for the first time.

As you might expect, dairy operations in the state are getting the lions share of funds already distributed (numbers below). Farmers that the Midwest Farm Report spoke with say the money is a welcome sigh of relief. It won’t SAVE a farm – but it will help them pay bills and get by while they wait for the markets to recover.

National totals as of Monday 6/8: $1.4 billion in payments to 80,000 producers.

As of June 8, top five states are

Iowa $112 million Wisconsin $108 million Nebraska $99 million Illinois $94 million Kansas $90 million

Dairy – total $337 million