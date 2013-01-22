The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined to hear a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. The suit was filed in August of last year. Republicans accused Kaul of failing to comply with laws they passed during a 2018 lame-duck legislative session. They said he was failing to get permission from them before settling lawsuits. Tuesday’s ruling came on a six-to-one vote. The lame-duck laws were upheld on a July vote, but the justices offered no comment on that ruling.