The state of Wisconsin is asking FEMA for help getting protective medical supplies for law enforcement officers and firefighters. The governor’s office says the request was made for help obtaining 50 thousand non-surgical masks, 10 thousand face shields, 11 thousand coverall, three thousand N-95 face masks and 35 thousand pairs of protective gloves. Governor Evers says the hope is that the federal government can identify a source for the supplies “as quickly as possible.” The state has already accessed thousands of items from the strategic national stockpile.