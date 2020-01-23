Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says while the governor talks about bipartisanship, the Legislature actually delivers on it. Governor Tony Evers made his second State of the State speech Wednesday. Vos points out that 95 percent of the votes conducted last year got bipartisan support. He says his Republican Party will continue to block Evers’ “liberal agenda” and make sure Wisconsin moves forward without expanding welfare, overspending or over-taxing its citizens. Republicans say they need to know what’s in the package of bills supporting agriculture the governor wants them to pass during a special session.