State Leaders Meet To Discuss Efforts To Combat Climate Change In Wisconsin
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes hosted a meeting of Wisconsin state leaders in Stevens Point Tuesday to talk about efforts to combat climate change. Members of the governor’s Task Force on Climate Change come from agriculture, small business, utilities and the indigenous communities. An Alliant Energy representative shared a look at his company’s approach to reducing carbon emissions from fossil fuel generation over the next 30 years. The task force will send its recommendations to Governor Tony Evers in August.
Comments are closed.