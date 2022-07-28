Backers of legislation defining what an illegal strip search of a student is say they believe the bill will have bipartisan support. It would ban school officials from conducting strip searches and would make the language specific in what has become an outdated state law. W-B-A-Y/T-V reports the move comes after an Oconto County judge dismissed charges against former Suring Superintendent of Schools Kelly Casper. She had forced six girls to undress to their underwear as they were searched for vaping cartridges.