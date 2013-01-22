State health officials and the C-D-C are confirming the first case of coronavirus in Wisconsin. The patient was treated at U-W Hospital and was exposed to known cases while in Beijing, China. State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said,”the risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin is very low. We are responding aggressively to the situation and monitoring all developments.” The patient is now isolated and doing well at home. Their name and hometown were not released.