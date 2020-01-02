The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reports a 27-year-old Spring Green woman suffered fatal injuries in a Tuesday morning crash between a car and a snowplow. The accident happened at about 7:30 A-M. Authorities say 76-year-old Kathryn M. Dejak lost control of her vehicle and it slid into the oncoming snowplow. Passenger Kaila M. Dorau died before she could be rushed to a hospital. Dejak was airlifted to U-W Hospital in Madison, but her condition hasn’t been released. Icy road conditions were a factor in the crash.