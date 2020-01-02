Sparta Man Sentenced To Probation For Running Marijuana Operation
A La Crosse County judge has sentenced a man to probation after he had been initially accused of running a large-scale marijuana operation which trafficked the drug between Colorado and Wisconsin. Doubts about the credibility of witnesses against Corydon Drake led to the lesser sentence. He could have received up to 10 years in prison. The prosecution joined in the recommendation that Drake should be sentenced to one year on probation.
