On 5/9/2021 at 2:42 PM, a 43 year old female victim reported to the Sheriff’s Dept that her 22 year old son had just used an electronic weapon (aka Taser) on her during a domestic disturbance on Mothers Day. The victim reported that her son became upset because he could not find his phone. The victim reported that her son used the electronic weapon (aka Taser) on her by applying it to her neck and activating the electronic weapon. The victim said that her son and his girlfriend and their small child have been living with her for the last several months. The victim said that shortly after the incident, Andrew Peterson, Colleen Parker and their small child left the residence in a vehicle.

Andrew Peterson and Colleen Parker were arrested a short time later in Richland Center where Peterson admitted to using an electronic weapon (aka Taser) on his mother on Mothers Day. Colleen Parker admitted to being involved in another domestic disturbance on 5/6/2021. Colleen Parker admitted that she punched the victim in the face during the earlier disturbance.